Kicking up (gold) dust 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Muslim mother-in-law, a baby shower, an expectant Hindu daughter-in-law. These were the simple elements in jewellery brand Tanishq’s commercial for their latest jewellery line, aptly named Ekatvam. But what was meant to be a heartwarming display of oneness landed in troubled waters when enraged netizens promptly proclaimed the video a promotion of ‘Love Jihad’.

Many in the advertising fraternity, however, are still trying to figure out what was so controversial about the ad. Joyeeta Patpatia, the director of the Tanishq video ad, has known all along that advertisements have been conversation starters, but she never anticipated that the new campaign would blow up to this extent. Mumbai-based Patpatia, who has directed commercial videos for brands like HP, Britannia, Ikea, etc in her 15-year career so far, tells CE that this is her first experience with such an issue. “The story is about two women, where in the backdrop is the religion. But that the religion part will be blown up is something I had never expected,” says Patpatia, who has even been getting threats over the ad.

This kind of hate (one of the brand’s stores in Gujarat also received threats over the ad) has only left advertising professionals stressed about the safety of their field. For instance, Nilma Dileepan, founder of city-based Yellow Umbrella Production, who has been making ad films for 10 years, says, “I am scared because if I make a video on interfaith marriage or same sex relationships, people might come to my house to pelt stones at it.

Thoughts like this take away your creative freedom as an individual,” adds Dileepan. Though she has not encountered any controversy about her work, Dileepan has been trolled after her wedding. With a Malayali and Kodagu lineage, Dileepan wore a traditional saree from Kerala in a Kodagu fashion. This, in addition to, incorporating some Kannadiga traditions since she was marrying a Kannadiga. “My friends told me that my wedding video was trending in Kodagu. People thought I was destroying their culture,” says Dileepan.

While one might think that making a commercial video is a fun job, Vidyaa B Reddy says it’s about finding a balance. “Although we follow the brief by the clients, it is important to take care of people’s opinions so that it does not upset different communities,” says Reddy, founder of Kettle Studios. Patpatia, however, talks about how the ad has also received a huge amount of love. “Many have even come up with different caricatures of characters,” she says.

heart to heart

The controversy has sparked debates about whether the video would get the same reaction had the religions of the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law been swapped. Ex-model and transformation coach Tamanna Pasha, who was brought up by a Hindu mother and Muslim father, questions the same. “Aside from irritating those who are against interfaith marriage, the video also challanges the perception that the mother-in-law has to be evil.

The video was heart-warming but a segment of people, especially those with non-secular beliefs, have a lot of time to troll,” says Pasha, who is married to event manager Rafiushan Pasha. She adds, “I feel blessed to celebrate Diwali with my mother and Eid with my in-laws. Now people are more accepting. But the way my parents handled it during their time was incredible.”