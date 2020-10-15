STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preserving precious legacy

Dr Rajkumar’s fans can now carry the actor’s legacy in a tangible form with them. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Dr Rajkumar’s fans can now carry the actor’s legacy in a tangible form with them. Collectible Mint, a minting company, is launching a collection honouring Dr Rajkumar on Nov. 1, which also marks the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. The coins, which are available for pre-order on the company’s website, feature the late actor on one side, with the reverse side showing the Gandaberunda logo from the state emblem.

The company works closely with celebrities and their families to design sentimental coins. Similarly, this coin has been designed along with Dr Rajkumar’s family for a personal touch and to pay respect to his loved ones. In a statement, the family members said, “Keeping our father’s legacy and avant-garde ideologies alive has been very important to us – and even more so since his passing. The process of designing these coins has been emotional and rewarding.” 

The Dr Rajkumar collection, priced between Rs 1,650 and Rs 1,49,999, consists of 33g silver coins, and 10g, 15g, and 25g gold coins made with 999 fine silver and 999.9 per cent fine gold finished to proof standard. Also available is limited-edition 10g gold coin that is hand-signed by Kannada actor and son of Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar.

