State govt issues SOPs for multiplexes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of movies, ahead of cinemas and multiplexes gearing up to reopen from Thursday with stringent safety protocols. These establishments have already taken measures, but were waiting for the state’s SOP after the central government released its guidelines. While general guidelines include social distancing, sanitisation and wearing of masks, they specify that only 50 per cent of audience should be allowed in. They also include staggered show timings to avoid crowding on the theatre premises. Seats not to be occupied should be marked accordingly and mentioned during online booking as well.

Only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to enter and all the visitors will be checked with thermal scanners. The AC temperature inside the theatre should be set at 24-30 degrees Celsius. The humidity should be between 40-70%. However, theatres should avoid re-circulation of air as much as possible, the SOP stated.

Efforts should also be made to avoid overcrowding during intermission in common areas, lobbies and washrooms and longer intermission is encouraged for movement row-wise in a staggered manner.

Apart from this, dos and don’ts should be listed at prominent places, such as online sale points, digital tickets, public areas like lobbies, washrooms etc. Public service announcements on wearing masks, social distancing and hygiene measures should be made prior to screening, during intermission and end of the screening.

The SOP also states that strict action can be taken by the auditorium manager and the local authorities for unruly behaviour. Only packed food and beverages will be allowed, and delivery of food and beverages will be prohibited inside the theatre hall.