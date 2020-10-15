Youth held for harassing girls online

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Whitefield Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police have arrested a 26-year-old youth, who was allegedly harassing girls online into share their nude photos.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Whitefield Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police have arrested a 26-year-old youth, who was allegedly harassing girls online into share their nude photos. The accused has been identified as Jagadish. Police said that they had received two complaints in which the accused followed the same modus operandi. “In both cases, the accused was harassing the complainants by creating their fake social media profiles and posting vulgar messages about them and their phone numbers. He did so as they did not pay heed to his demand to share their nude pictures,” police said. 

“With technical help, the accused was traced and arrested. He revealed that he created profiles in the name of girls. He connected with teenagers and chatted with them. After a few days, he used to demand that they send their nude photos to him. If they didn’t, he would create fake profiles in their names and also posted their phone numbers projecting them badly,” the police said. “As he targeted a 17-year-old girl who informed her parents, the latter lodged a complaint based on which the accused was arrested,” police added.

