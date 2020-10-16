Bar owner shot dead by bike-borne attackers in CBD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A bar owner was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in full public view in front of his bar in the Central Business District late on Thursday evening. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.The deceased has been identified as Manish Shetty (45) alias Sarvotham Shetty, who hailed from Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district. He was the owner of Duet Bar and Restaurant located on RHP Road off Brigade Road. Manish Shetty is said to be a close associate of underworld don Bannanje Raja, who was extradited from Morocco in 2015. He was also involved in the Chemmanur Jewellers gold heist that was reported in Banasawadi police limits on 2007.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who visited the spot, said the assailants used a single barrel breach-loading (SBBL) gun and one round was fired. “Not only the firearm, the assailants have also used another lethal weapon in the incident. They had come on two two-wheelers and have deserted one of the vehicles on the spot. We have definite clues about how many had come and have formed nine special teams to crack the case,” he said.

Pant added that the deceased Manish Shetty had a criminal background and was also convicted in a criminal case by a Bengaluru court. “He had links with anti-social elements, especially in Mangaluru, and has several cases against him,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M N Anucheth said that Shetty was standing outside his bar around 9 pm on Thursday, when unidentified bike-borne assailants shot at him and sped away. Shetty collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed soon after. “The assailants had covered their faces with masks and helmets. We will speak to the family of the deceased to ascertain the possible reasons that might have led to the killing. We are verifying footage recorded by the CCTV cameras installed in the area,” the police said. A murder case has been registered at Cubbon Park police station in this connection.