Conduct raids to check violation of Covid-19 norms: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday took serious exception to the non-implementation of the norms under the Epidemic Diseases Act mandating wearing of masks and maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It said that both the State and BBMP have not made serious efforts to implement the regulations in true letter and spirit.

Both the State and the BBMP should conduct raids to check violations in Bengaluru in view of the spike in the Covid-19 cases, the court said while underlining the powers given to public authorities to book violators.A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said many political leaders, including an MP, and their supporters were found without wearing masks in the rally held recently in the city.

The government must find out violators and take action, the bench said while pointing out to the photographs provided by the petitioner in support of the allegations of violation of regulations. The bench also said that the State has not shown any inclination to visit religious places to check the violation of norms.Pointing out that only 198 marshals were appointed, the bench said they were entrusted with other work in addition to imposing penalty for violation of regulations in the entire Bengaluru with a 1.30 crore population.