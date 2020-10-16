STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flat buyer appeals to national forum, gets award for delay 

Therefore, there was no question of compensation for the period beyond 2013, it claimed. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ordered Puravankara Projects Limited (PPL) to compensate a buyer for delay in handing over possession of her flat in Purva Highlands, off Kanakapura Road, in the city. Partly allowing the appeal filed by Amritha Raj Kini, a resident of Kaveri Layout, NCDRC comprising Prem Narain, presiding member, and C Vishwanath, member, ordered PPL to pay compensation in the form of interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum on the amount paid from September 24, 2010 till June 3, 2013, to the appellant. 

The NCDRC also ordered PPL to pay Rs 5,000 per month as delay charges, as per the agreement, within 45 days from the date of receipt of the order, it said in the judgment dated September 30, 2020. With this, NCDRC modified the order dated February 20, 2015, passed by the Karnataka Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which only ordered PPL to deliver possession of the flat without awarding compensation. Against this, Kini filled an appeal before the NCDRC. 

Kini contended that PPL had offered possession of the flat in March 2013 without obtaining the Occupancy Certificate (OC) and hence, she was not bound to take possession. Finally, during pendency of appeal, PPL gave the OC dated June 3, 2013, and the appellant took possession on March 26, 2018. Therefore, the delay needs to be compensated, it was argued.

PPL said the delay occurred due to force majeure conditions which were beyond its control. The appellant did not come forward to take possession even after it got the OC in 2013, and remained absent before the State Commission. Therefore, there was no question of compensation for the period beyond 2013, it claimed. 

Referring to attempts made by PPL to hand over possession, NCDRC said: “Clearly, there was an effort on part of the complainant to extend the delivery of possession in order to get more compensation.”As per the agreement, PPL had to give possession by October 31, 2009. Kini had paid the last instalment on September 24, 2010. She claimed that she spent Rs 13 lakh on rental accommodation and the same be reimbursed by PPL, in addition to additional expenditure incurred. 
 

