PUC lecturers chosen, not given offer letters

Narayana said the government would make arrangements for the reopening in accordance with the central government’s directions.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:29 AM

DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan visits PU lecturers protesting at the  Pre-university Education Board in Bengaluru on Thursday | nagaraja Gadekal

BENGALURU: Letters for the appointment of short-listed candidates as lecturers in pre-university colleges were delayed due to objections from the Finance Department and Covid-19, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

“No state in the country has made any appointments due to Covid-19. Even our own state has completely withheld all new appointments to all departments. However, keeping the interest of the students in mind, the government has overlooked all obstacles in the appointment of lecturers,” Dr Narayan told a gathering of about 250 candidates who were protesting the delay for the fourth day on the premises of the pre-university department.

Despite objections from the Department of Finance, counselling for the posts was held during the pandemic, he said, and added, “The Chief Minister himself is now handling the objections raised by the Finance Department, and has ordered that the appointment letters be released as soon as colleges begin.”
However, candidates pointed out that there was no certainty on when colleges would reopen.  

Narayana said the government would make arrangements for the reopening in accordance with the central government’s directions. Despite the DyCM’s appeal, the candidates did not call off their protest which enters its fifth day on Friday.

