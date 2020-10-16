STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staffers in CMO test Covid positive, spark panic

 A number of government employees testing positive for Covid-19 led to minor panic in the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday. 

Published: 16th October 2020

Health staffers at a fever clinic take down details of people for testing in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A number of government employees testing positive for Covid-19 led to minor panic in the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday. The office was sanitised after one more person connected to the CMO contracted the virus. He was working as assistant to Chief Minister’s secretary S Selvakumar, at his office on the second floor. It may be recalled that recently, another officer in the CMO, Rajappa, his driver and two others tested positive, leading to concern in the CMO. 

A senior officer in the CMO told TNIE that the employee tested negative in the Rapid Antigen Test, and was directed to do the RT-PCR test in which he tested positive. The private secretary to Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj also tested positive on Thursday, leading to the minister’s office 
being sanitised and sealed till Monday. It may be recalled that the private secretary is under quarantine. A few weeks ago, Basavaraj had also tested positive and had been quarantined.

