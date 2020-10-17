STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s free! State govt rolls out omnibus app for PU science students

The MoU, signed 15 days ago, allows students to access the content for the year.

Published: 17th October 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From availing theory classes to being able to prepare for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE), and other entrance exams, to even the Second Pre-University boards, science students from the state’s PU colleges can now look to an interactive app for the same. 

The ‘Scholars Wing’ app, which facilitates instructor-led virtual classrooms, is scheduled for one academic year so that students face no problem in continuing their learning online.The government is joining with Bengaluru-based Colorstonz Creative Studios to avail its pre-loaded content for one year. The app was scrutinised by subject experts who found its language, text and 3D images used, and the questions and explanatory videos suitable.  

The MoU, signed 15 days ago, allows students to access the content for the year. Meanwhile, the department has asked principals and lecturers to download the app and pass it on to students over their phones or computers. Officials said permission has been received, and as the app is free for use, even those outside government PU colleges can avail the facility. 

This initiative comes in the wake of several students being unable to access classrooms due to Covid-19, and also with classes not having started officially yet. Students lack access to direct tuition classes, while on the other hand, they are faced with an explosion of information on the internet. Earlier, the government had also started free training for JEE and NEET examinations through the Technical Education Department. Now, it is going one step further by bringing the whole year’s coaching on the app. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp