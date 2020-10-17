It’s free! State govt rolls out omnibus app for PU science students

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From availing theory classes to being able to prepare for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE), and other entrance exams, to even the Second Pre-University boards, science students from the state’s PU colleges can now look to an interactive app for the same.

The ‘Scholars Wing’ app, which facilitates instructor-led virtual classrooms, is scheduled for one academic year so that students face no problem in continuing their learning online.The government is joining with Bengaluru-based Colorstonz Creative Studios to avail its pre-loaded content for one year. The app was scrutinised by subject experts who found its language, text and 3D images used, and the questions and explanatory videos suitable.

The MoU, signed 15 days ago, allows students to access the content for the year. Meanwhile, the department has asked principals and lecturers to download the app and pass it on to students over their phones or computers. Officials said permission has been received, and as the app is free for use, even those outside government PU colleges can avail the facility.

This initiative comes in the wake of several students being unable to access classrooms due to Covid-19, and also with classes not having started officially yet. Students lack access to direct tuition classes, while on the other hand, they are faced with an explosion of information on the internet. Earlier, the government had also started free training for JEE and NEET examinations through the Technical Education Department. Now, it is going one step further by bringing the whole year’s coaching on the app.