Toilets for public in concourse area in all Metro Phase-II stations

The biggest grouse that public had in Phase-I stations were the location of the toilets for which one had to walk a long distance and enter some interior parts of the stations.

Pic of the Vajrahalli Metro station, a part of the Reach 4B Line of Bangalore Metro Line, that will be declared open in November. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A much-needed amenity is in store for Metro commuters across the 61 stations in Phase-II. Public toilets are going to be positioned in the Concourse area of all stations so that public can easily access them as soon as they enter the station.

The facility to cross over between roads using elevated Metro stations as a Foot Over Bridge and the opening up of Entry and Exit stations into service lanes outside the stations will mean a big boost for pedestrian connectivity. The first of the stations to be unveiled with these amenities will be the five elevated stations of Konnankunte Cross (earlier Anjanapura Cross Road), Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura of the Reach 4B Line, which are awaiting clearance from the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner to become operational.

The biggest grouse that public had in Phase-I stations were the location of the toilets for which one had to walk a long distance and enter some interior parts of the stations. A few stations like the MG Road Metro station had the restrooms located on the main road outside the station.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “In Phase-I toilets meant for staff were repurposed for commuters. In Phase-2, toilets are built for commuters and staff can also use them. That is why the location is within the Paid Area of the station that is easily accessible.” BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said that each station will have a toilet each for Men, Women and the Physically Challenged.

“The toilets in Phase-I area were within the operational area and hence it was located inside,” he said. Out of the 61 stations, 12 would be Underground stations. Elaborating on other amenities that the stations would have, Chavan said that the stations would permit public who simply want to cross over between roads on different sides to do so using the station as a FOB.

"All the Automatic Fare Collection gates are being designed in such a way that they will accept the National Common Mobility Card and will be QR compliant.The entry and exit stations will lead one only to the service lanes. There will be bus bays at all stations,” he added. 

