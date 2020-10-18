STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lining up linen

With the festive season round the corner, Linen House launched their first store in the state, in Malleswaram, on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the festive season round the corner, Linen House launched their first store in the state, in Malleswaram, on Sunday. It was inaugurated by actor-anchor Rashmi Gautam in the presence of movie director Tirupati Rao, franchise owner Shankar, and Avirneni Srikanth, the director of the brand. 

Gautam, who was donning an orange linen saree, said she hopes that the brand, which has made its mark in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, gets the same kind of popularity in Bengaluru. Linen House offers textile material, readymade clothing and pure linen sarees.

The price of the fabric starts at `399 while readymade garments are available for `995 onwards. “Lenin House is aiming to expand to 15 stores in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next six months,” Srikanth said.

