Of tails and childhood tales 

BENGALURU : As a young girl who spent her childhood in Thiruvananthapuram in a large ancestral home, Usha Rajagopalan’s childhood was spent amidst rich flora and fauna. Her father, who was in the Indian Forest Service, used to bring home abandoned and injured baby animals which she nurtured with his help before taking them to the zoo in the city. Some of these early experiences have been brought to life in Rajagopalan’s recently-released book, The Zoo in My Backyard.

“This is in the genre of nature writing which was popularised by conservationist Gerald Durrell’s My Family and Other Animals. In the final proof stage, my sister suggested I connect with his family. His wife, Dr Lee Durrell, was quick to respond, requesting for a manuscript to write the foreword. This was really a highlight of the project,” says the 65-year-old writer, who rose to prominence as a lake warrior when she took charge of reviving Puttenahalli lake in South Bengaluru.

This project – her eighth book – has been on her on mind for over 10 years, but owing to different commitments, including work on the lake and other book deals, it didn’t take off until recently. “I was very keen that my mother reads the book. So, as soon as I received the book, I sent a copy to her. She still lives in the 110-year-old ancestral home that I grew up in. Though she hasn’t been able to read it, she keeps it next to her at all times,” she says.

A perfectionist who revises her draft over and over, Rajagopalan spent the last couple of months tweaking and editing details. “In the brief time that they were with us, these creatures, great and small, enriched our lives. I remember this particular monkey, Kesavan, who used to pull out wires from the fuse box, leading to parts of the house plunging into darkness. My father would go with a torch and then we would find him putting back wires into the box,” she recalls with a laugh.

Published by Manipal Universal Press, the 160-odd page book was also released earlier this month by the Kerala Forest Department. Incidentally, this was the same department her father was associated with. “It was such a great feeling, and I felt that I had repaid my gratitude for my childhood experience,” she says.

In the words of American naturalist Dr Lee Durrell, “The Zoo in My Backyard, typifies the genre most charmingly. Usha Rajagopalan, in an easygoing, fun-to-read writing style, portrays her large family and the even larger number of animals that shared the familial home in southern India in the 1960s.”