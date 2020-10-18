STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Of tails and childhood tales 

So, as soon as I received the book, I sent a copy to her. She still lives in the 110-year-old ancestral home that I grew up in.

Published: 18th October 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : As a young girl who spent her childhood in Thiruvananthapuram in a large ancestral home, Usha Rajagopalan’s childhood was spent amidst rich flora and fauna. Her father, who was in the Indian Forest Service, used to bring home abandoned and injured baby animals which she nurtured with his help before taking them to the zoo in the city. Some of these early experiences have been brought to life in Rajagopalan’s recently-released book, The Zoo in My Backyard. 

“This is in the genre of nature writing which was popularised by conservationist Gerald Durrell’s My Family and Other Animals. In the final proof stage, my sister suggested I connect with his family. His wife, Dr Lee Durrell, was quick to respond, requesting for a manuscript to write the foreword. This was really a highlight of the project,” says the 65-year-old writer, who rose to prominence as a lake warrior when she took charge of reviving Puttenahalli lake in South Bengaluru. 

This project – her eighth book – has been on her on mind for over 10 years, but owing to different commitments, including work on the lake and other book deals, it didn’t take off until recently. “I was very keen that my mother reads the book. So, as soon as I received the book, I sent a copy to her. She still lives in the 110-year-old ancestral home that I grew up in. Though she hasn’t been able to read it, she keeps it next to her at all times,” she says. 

A perfectionist who revises her draft over and over, Rajagopalan spent the last couple of months tweaking and editing details. “In the brief time that they were with us, these creatures, great and small, enriched our lives. I remember this particular monkey, Kesavan, who used to pull out wires from the fuse box, leading to parts of the house plunging into darkness. My father would go with a torch and then we would find him putting back wires into the box,” she recalls with a laugh.  

Published by Manipal Universal Press, the 160-odd page book was also released earlier this month by the Kerala Forest Department. Incidentally, this was the same department her father was associated with. “It was such a great feeling, and I felt that I had repaid my gratitude for my childhood experience,” she says. 

on the same page 
In the words of American naturalist Dr Lee Durrell, “The Zoo in My Backyard, typifies the genre most charmingly. Usha Rajagopalan, in an easygoing, fun-to-read writing style, portrays her large family and the even larger number of animals that shared the familial home in southern India in the 1960s.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp