Shades for all moods

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A good and versatile pair of sunglasses, which can pep up anyone’s style within no time, is essential in everyone’s wardrobe. To spoil you with more options, Owndays, a Japanese retailer brand, recently opened its first store in Bengaluru and the sixth one in the country.

The launch, which took place earlier this month, was a studded with well-known faces from the city, like fashion designer Husna Sait, former model and transformation coach Tamanna Pasha, and others.

“Sunglasses are such a superior accessory and they are one of my favourites.

Husna Sait

I have different brands in my wardrobe and among those I have been collecting are Owndays, which has been one of the largest players in the fashion eyewear segment,” said Sait, adding that this was the first launch she attended after the lockdown.

Already an established brand in 12 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand, this Japanese brand has more than 1,500 styles to offer. “We offer both sunglasses and glass frames. Apart from its wide range of designs, another USP of the company is its 20-minute process, which means that the lab will be in the showroom and you can receive your order within 20 minutes,” says Sanjay Malhotra, business head, India.

According to Malhotra, they are expecting the store to have a better footfall once the Covid situation gets better. “With festive season coming in, sunglasses become a great gifting option. Apart from that, it is just about having a nice accessory in your wardrobe,” he adds.