Striking the right poses

Sandalwood stars gear up for Indian Bowling League to raise money for daily wage workers of the film industry

Published: 19th October 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 04:58 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s going to be a starry affair with a twist when Sandalwood actors get together to participate in the Indian Bowling League. The league, scheduled to take place in November-end, is being organised by the production house, Kamar Film Factory, to raise funds for daily wage workers in the Kannada film industry who are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Among the actors who are going to showcase their bowling skills will be Priyanka Upendra, Dharma Keerthiraj, Daali Dhananjay, Neetu, Diganth Manchale, and Srinagara Kitty. 

The league will have around 10 teams, with each team having eight members – four male and four female players. “We chose bowling because it is a fun and high-energy kind of game, which will give you adrenaline rush for sure,” says Kamar, the producer and managing director of Kamar Film Factory.

“And moreover, the league is for a cause. So it can’t get better than this because it’s important to help people who are an important part of our system,” he adds, mentioning that they are aiming to get more than 80 popular celebrities from Sandalwood and Kannada television industry. Also, after the success of last year’s Box Cricket League, Kamar hopes that Indian Bowling League will get the same kind of positive response. 

“My association with Kamar started with Box Cricket League and I had a lot of fun playing cricket with youngsters. When they approached me for bowling, I was sure it’s going to be fun,” actor Priyanka Upendra said at the event held on Saturday to announce the tournament. “Usually, we have a bowling night with family. But this is going to be challenging. Through this league I am going to meet some old friends and make some new ones,” she added. 

The event, which is going to be an indoor tournament held at a mall,  will have 24 matches. There will umpires officiating the games for smooth conducting of the competitions. Prizes will be given in three categories. According to Kamar, they will be launching the logo of the tournament soon. “One thing is for sure. Whether it’s the celebrities or the fans watching the games, it’s going to be filled with fun and entertainment,” says Kamar.

