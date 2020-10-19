STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Turning one, and singing happy birthday twice

Everywhere I look around, there is only talk of the novel coronavirus.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Utthara Kumari B
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Everywhere I look around, there is only talk of the novel coronavirus. Finally, I understood the meaning of something going viral – the virus not sparing any country!It’s been 10 months perhaps since this unwelcome guest arrived in India. Can anyone say with certainty when this living/non-living thing will vanish? The name of the virus (China virus), because some felt it was racist, itself, and of the disease too, has undergone several mutations.

Illustration: Express

Recently, a friend asked me if I had any idea when we can be free of this deadly disease. Probably she thought that since I worked in a newsroom, I would be privy to the virus’ comings and goings. Why, even scientists, public health specialists and astrologers are unable to predict its end game with any certainty.  

I am wondering, with increasing exasperation, how long this will continue. I know for sure that the world will not be the same. All we have done is add one more deadly infection to the list of diseases. And the threat of a new strain will put more strain on us. Do we have to constantly live in fear?

I feel reassured when I read reports about the virus flattening the curve or the mortality rate coming down. But does the virus know that it is supposed to flatten the curve or that it should start retreating? When I see the absolute numbers, I get scared even to sneeze. What if there is under-reporting (not of sneezing)... that many have not reported for fear of the stigma or the virus itself.At the beginning of the pandemic, some argued that it would disappear on its own during summer. The hot season has gone, but not the virus. Others claimed that herd immunity would kick in once enough people had been infected.

I feel people believe in herd immunity... I see some people going about happily without masks or with masks down the chin. As someone said, the spread of Covid-19 is based on two factors – How ‘dense’ the population is and how ‘dense’ the population is! When will people realise that it is not the virus but the government which has relaxed the norms? With the festival season round the corner, I dread to think what some people’s ‘take it easy’ attitude will lead to.

Why, oh, why aren’t we following the norms — like keeping others at arm’s length or maybe even more? I can see that the Covid fatigue has set in and some want to break the shackles. But please think of the others.   All eyes are now on vaccines which are being developed at an unprecedented speed. Why develop a vaccine when we are told that washing hands with soap can ward off the virus?

Hoping that it will simply fade away will not help. It will be soon one year since this enemy virus has invaded our lives. So will we be celebrating its birthday while singing ‘happy birthday’ twice and washing our hands?If only the virus had followed the social distancing norms... not coming close to us... none of us would be in this frightening situation today!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp