Universities, MLAs adopt 1,414 schools

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The ‘Adopt a School’ initiative, where Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) adopt three government schools in their respective constituencies to improve them, has become a hit.

The principal proponent, M R Doreswamy, adviser (education reforms), said, “So far, 1,414 government schools have been adopted under the initiative.” The scheme was recommended in February 2020, to improve the condition of government schools.

In an interesting development, as many as 25 universities (state and private), including Mangalore University, RGUHS, Tumakuru University, University of Mysore, NITTE University, PES University, Reva University, adopted 10 schools each.

The government has now approached 200 IT companies, with a request to adopt 100 government schools each under the CSR funding scheme. They have also created a list of 10 priority areas with a guide for private players who want to donate and help develop the schools. The current requirements in government schools include safe drinking water, toilets for boys and girls, teachers, classrooms, library, computers, furniture, stability of physical infrastructure, compound and repairs and painting.

The adviser has invited philanthropists to contact his office, on 080-22133678, if interested in adopting a school in their vicinity. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has adopted 10 schools, DyCMs Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi have adopted five schools each, and DyCM Dr Ashwath Narayan has adopted eight schools. As many as 213 schools have been adopted by MLCs and 135 by MPs.