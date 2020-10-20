Bengaluru increases testing by 73 per cent, helps decrease active COVID-19 cases

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, which is the worst-affected city in the country with a high number of Covid-positive cases, has been doing well in conducting tests and has increased testing by 73% over the last one month.

Between September 12 and October 12, among the six mega-cities that include Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai, Bengaluru had the highest active cases of 23,982.

But in the last one week, the city’s active cases have fallen to 141 cases (reduced by 141), bringing down the seven-day moving growth rate (MGR) to zero per cent.

Kolkata has active cases MGR at 13%, followed by Delhi at 4 %.

The 30-day MGR testing percentage is higher in Bengaluru as compared to five other mega-cities. Bengaluru has 73 per cent, followed by Delhi at 58 per cent, Mumbai 36 per cent and Ahmedabad and Chennai at 31%, stated a survey by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima -- a management consultancy firm.

According to Sanjeev Mysore, convenor of Jeevan Raksha, the slight reduction in active cases is mainly due to higher number of testing in the city.

“Bengaluru Urban, which was not doing sufficient testing back until July, has now increased it to 40,000-50,000 per day. Now higher number of testing has helped in tracing and treating patients early, reducing active cases. Once a patient’s symptoms don’t aggravate, chances of recovery are faster. With more recoveries, active cases reduce,” he said.

It is important for Bengaluru to continue to bring down active cases which would eventually reduce Covid deaths.

“Especially during the festive period and the last phase of complete opening, Bengaluru needs to be alert and sustain its performance,” he said.

BBMP Public Health In-charge, Randeep D, said that multiple efforts have helped in tracing more positive cases at early stages.

“With more tests, we have focused on identifying more symptomatic patients and tracing their contacts faster. With increased testing, we are reaching a larger pool of people. Secondly, increasing the fine for not wearing masks and strictly enforcing the rules have helped in people following Covid guidelines. It has not brought in a major change but has definitely helped. About 65% of people are in home isolation and they are being monitored regularly. "