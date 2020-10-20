STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan: Telemedicine to soon reach villages 

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has assured all support to the Mysuru-based Skanray  Healthcare Company which wants to provide telemedicine facilities.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has assured all support to the Mysuru-based Skanray  Healthcare Company which wants to provide telemedicine facilities.The Deputy CM visited the company on Monday and held discussions with a high-level team and said the state government plans to take telemedicine facilities to rural areas. He said the facilities will be extended in coordination with IT companies.

He said that the company had appealed to the government to lend support to open a telecommand centre in coordination with KEONICS to extend telemedicine facilities. “I am glad that Skanray has come forward to take telemedicine facilities to villages,” he said.He felt that other than the medical expertise, there was a need for supportive technology that would address the needs of the people during natural calamities and pandemic situations He said the state government is dealing with the pandemic effectively and that there is no scarcity of  masks, sanitizers, ventilators, testing kits, PPT kits as the government  is getting them manufactured locally under the Prime Minister’s Atma Nirbhar programme.

He said Skanray is one of the leading  companies in manufacturing ventilators. The government had placed an order for 1 lakh ventilators with it. Of these, 35,000  ventilators have already been supplied well before the deadline, he said.Vishwaprasad Alwa, Managing Director, SkanRay,  Meena Nagaraj,  Director, Department of Information Technology, S N Siddaramappa,  Managing Director, KEONICS, and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp