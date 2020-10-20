Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan: Telemedicine to soon reach villages 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has assured all support to the Mysuru-based Skanray Healthcare Company which wants to provide telemedicine facilities.The Deputy CM visited the company on Monday and held discussions with a high-level team and said the state government plans to take telemedicine facilities to rural areas. He said the facilities will be extended in coordination with IT companies.

He said that the company had appealed to the government to lend support to open a telecommand centre in coordination with KEONICS to extend telemedicine facilities. “I am glad that Skanray has come forward to take telemedicine facilities to villages,” he said.He felt that other than the medical expertise, there was a need for supportive technology that would address the needs of the people during natural calamities and pandemic situations He said the state government is dealing with the pandemic effectively and that there is no scarcity of masks, sanitizers, ventilators, testing kits, PPT kits as the government is getting them manufactured locally under the Prime Minister’s Atma Nirbhar programme.

He said Skanray is one of the leading companies in manufacturing ventilators. The government had placed an order for 1 lakh ventilators with it. Of these, 35,000 ventilators have already been supplied well before the deadline, he said.Vishwaprasad Alwa, Managing Director, SkanRay, Meena Nagaraj, Director, Department of Information Technology, S N Siddaramappa, Managing Director, KEONICS, and other officials were present.