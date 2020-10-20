Bangalore Metro Rail is 9! 48 crore use safer, faster system

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro chugs into its 10th year on a sombre note on Tuesday. Unlike the usual cheer that marks its launch day annually, the operations under Covid since September 7 have ensured rock bottom patronage triggering a big spike in losses. The best patronage was last week with occupancy levels crossing 55,000 daily, nearly one-tenth of the average 5 lakh commuters before the Metro was stopped on March 21 with the Covid-induced lockdown.

From being derided as a ‘Toy Train’ after it began operations on October 20, 2011 on a small stretch of 6.7-km between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, the Green and Purple Lines of the Metro network today cover 42.3 km connecting different parts of the city. By next month, the Southern Extension of the Green Line -- the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura Line (Reach 4B) of the Phase-II Metro network -- covering 6.29 km, will also be added.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited also aims to increase the Metro network length to 172 km by 2025 from the present 42 km with the commissioning of Phase 2 and Phase 2A & 2B (Outer Ring Road -KIA), said Ajay Seth, BMRCL Managing Director. “The 10th year itself will bring in an addition of 13 km with 11 stations and full implementation of National Common Mobility Card,” he said.A senior Metro official said the highest patronage was recorded on October 24 last year when it had 6,01,164 passengers on board. By contrast, the highest occupancy since September 7 was on October 12 at 56,276 riders.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said, “Over the past nine years, BMRCL has provided seamless and reliable travel to over 48 crore travellers. We hope to continue being the catalyst in Bangalore’s all-round development.”A senior Metro official said, “Much-improved last-mile connectivity, Road Over Bridges at elevated Metro stations, bus bays, upgraded automatic fare collection gates, and entries and exits at stations opening up to service lanes instead of main roads will offer commuters a much-improved travel experience in future.”

Change in frequency of trains from Thursday

Bengaluru: To boost patronage on Metro trains, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to revise the frequency of trains from Thursday. The schedule will differ between weekdays and weekends, too. Monday to Friday and the 1st, 3rd, 5th Saturday (when applicable): 9 am to 10 am and 5.30 to 6.30 pm: 5-minute frequency; 8 am to 9 am and 10 am to 11 am: 6 minute; 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm to 8 pm: 6 minute; all other operational hours: 12-minute frequency.

On Sundays, general holidays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays: 10 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm: 8-minute frequency and other hours: 12-minute frequency.

