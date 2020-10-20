Replay with a twist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Two actors, two acts and a hour-long performance. An intimate group watches, ponders and then interacts with the team. This is the setting for The Mahatma and Gurudev, a production by Bangalore Little Theatre, which will be staged on Oct. 24. Live performances, albeit for a small group, come as a huge relief for artistes who have been yearning to perform. An abridged version of the Prophet and the Poet, which has been performed extensively, The Mahatma and Gurudev is being performed to suit these times of the pandemic. As a part of RS Connect, a community outreach programme to bring art, artistes and audience together, the play will be performed at the foyer of Ranga Shankara in JP Nagar.

A still from The Mahatma and Gurudev

Directed by Vijay Padaki, a life member of BLT and founder-trustee, storytellers Naveen Tater and Karan Singh play the two characters who emphasise the content of letters exchanged between their two characters, rather than attempting to portray Gandhi or Tagore on stage.

“With minimal focus on sets, lights or costume, the focus is on the dialogue between two great personalities,” says Vijay Sharma, anchor, Courtyard Theatre and children’s theatre programme, and a member of theatre-in-education team. Originally written for three actors, this has been modified to be played by two. “To make it more challenging, the two actors have also switched characters,” says Sharma.

Vijay Sharma

This play, a project within their long-term programme, Courtyard Theatre, was started over two years ago, to reach out to audience in a variety of settings: Educational institutions, clubs, libraries, homes, hotels and resorts.

“When we started the concept of Courtyard theatre two years ago, we were only looking at getting more people to watch theatre performances. Getting to an auditorium comes with its own challenges, like the city’s traffic, and at the same time a number of OTT platforms to provide entertainment,” he says, adding that it has worked well with the pandemic’s demands.The play will be staged on Oct. 24, 5.30 pm at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

Story time

The play is based on the exchange of letters and articles between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore over 25 years, with the Indian freedom struggle as the backdrop. The letters reveal how the two personalities differed significantly on the form and content of the freedom movement. The differences widened over the years. The personalities, however, maintained genuine respect for each other in spite of deep differences on ideological grounds.