Rhythms beyond borders 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : For the last few years, the Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation Trust has been showcasing diverse artistes to the city’s audience through their festival, Natya Parampara Foundation. Like most events now, this festival too will assume a virtual avatar this year. The bonus? A stage that allows global artistes to also be a part of the festival.

The event will feature solo Kuchipudi presentations by Raktim Chanda, a disciple of Deepa Narayanan Sashindran; Padmaragini Puttu from Moscow; Geetha Padmakumar from Kerala; Anna Mashak from St Petersburg; and Mohiniattam by Gopika Nath from Kerala.

The event, which is in its seventh edition, has been curated by Deepa Narayanan Sashindran, a Kuchipudi exponent and life trustee of the foundation. “The highlight of the festival is the honouring of old traditional gurus of Kuchipudi village in Andhra Pradesh and outside, who are aged above 70.

The intent is to share the experiences of these genius artistes, who have been almost forgotten to the next generation practitioners,” she says. In addition to the performances, there will be a talk by guest guru Sailaja, a Kuchipudi exponent from Chennai, and programmes that give recognition to senior Kuchipudi guru of Kuchipudi village, Pasumarthi Keshavprasad, and Bharatanatyam danseuse Mamatha Karanth. Natya Parampara Utsav 2020 will be streamed on Oct 31, 6.30 pm, on Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms