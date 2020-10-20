STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Voice from the past

I thought Saeeda Bano (Bibi) was rather forthright.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : While Saeeda Bano is known as the first Indian woman Urdu newsreader at All India Radio, her granddaughter Shahana Raza, who recently translated Bano’s autobiography, says she remembers her as a “cool kind of granny”. Excerpts from an interview with the Dubai-based filmmaker about her book, Off the Beaten Track (Penguin, `499):

Shahana Raza

How do you remember Saeeda Bano?
I thought Saeeda Bano (Bibi) was rather forthright. She could drive, had travelled the world, lived alone, even tied her sari in an unconventional manner – pallu draped over right shoulder. She wore ultra-soft net dupattas, mostly pastels or shades of purple and lavender, which were her favourite colours. She had a fascinating VHS collection of old black-and-white movies, and admired actor Greta Garbo. Eid at her place was always special. We met extended family members, her friends, and could bring our own. Of course, the tastiest of Lucknawi food was prepared – shaami kababs, mutton biryani, yakhni pulao…!

What kind of relationship did you share with your grandmother?
Grandchildren usually visit grandparents with their parents, or get to spend quality time with them if they live in the same city. I grew up in Lucknow, Bibi was always in Delhi, and given that my parents were divorced, I didn’t get to spend as much time with her as a kid, though we visited her briefly during school vacations. Despite this, when I shifted to Delhi to do my bachelor’s, we gradually managed to create a strong bond with each other.

Your grandmother was a path-breaker of sorts during her time. What do you think helped her in her journey?
For one, growing up in a city like Bhopal, the only Indian state ruled by women for four successive generations. In the book, Bibi describes in fascinating detail the lasting impact this simple fact had on her and the psyche of women in Bhopal. They were confident, self-reliant and could move out of their homes without depending on a man despite being in purdah. Nawab Sultan Jahan Begum had started schools for girls. Bibi and her sister were privileged to be educated, not only because they were born in Bhopal but also because, and this is equally important, their father was a forward-thinking man. 

Saeeda Bano had quite an eventful life both personally and professionally. Is there anything that you want to imbibe from her?
By the time I came to Delhi, she had retired. I didn’t get to see her in a professional role. But I do remember how charismatic she was socially. And, the flair, the utter ease with which she could recite the perfect Persian/Urdu couplet at the most opportune time… I wish I could do that!

Your grandmother joined AIR in 1945. Do you think she got her fair share of fame?
Definitely not. There is such little information out there about her. I have read articles about ‘pioneering 20th century women’ or ‘Muslim women feminists’ but there is no mention of her. In 2001, when she passed away, the I&B Ministry did release a few lines as her obituary.

Did knowing her personally lend an advantage while translating the book? 
Definitely yes. Knowing Bibi well and the cultural background she came from, I could quite vividly ‘see’ what her life in Lucknow must have been like. I was also raised in Lucknow, though of course many years later. And I was more than familiar with the kind of lifestyle she was leading in Delhi. While translating, many a times I could visualise her in a particular situation, I could imagine her body language, her facial expressions... What was difficult was finding the appropriate English words to convey the emotions she expressed so fluidly in Urdu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp