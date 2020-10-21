STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fewer Covid-19 cases rekindle Dasara spirit

What more comes as a huge sigh of relief is the drop in fatality rate which was 2.5% during September 16 and 22 which is now down to 1.1 per cent between October 14 and 19.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Dasara elephants rehearse on the Mysuru Palace premises

Dasara elephants rehearse on the Mysuru Palace premises. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Mysuru, which took a giant leap in Covid-19 positive cases and fatalities last month, seems to have seen a huge turnaround as positivity rate in the district has come down to 7.8% this week compared to over 21% the same period last month.This has given a renewed hope to Mysureans who were gripped in fear amid the Dasara festivities during the pandemic.

According to data available with The New Indian Express, the weekly Covid positivity rate of Mysuru was 20.1% during September 16 to 22 which has come down to 7.8 per cent during October 14 to 19, especially at a time when the Dasara celebration started in the district from October 17.

What more comes as a huge sigh of relief is the drop in fatality rate which was 2.5% during September 16 and 22 which is now down to 1.1 per cent between October 14 and 19.Even the Covid testing especially RT-PCR tests have been ramped up in the district in the wake of tourist arriving in the district. Over 6,299 tests were conducted during September 16 to 22 while over 21,054 tests have been done in the last one week.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “Low testing and availability of oxygen beds in the district were a major concern. After assuming charge as the DC, our main focus was to reduce the death rate. We ramped up the testing, nodal officers were appointed in the city for better coordination and daily review was held with all. A lot of hard work was put in the first two weeks which has yielded results now,” she said.She said, “We hope to continue this but the rising influx of people for Dasara is a cause of concern and we are focusing on handling the situation in any eventuality.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru Covid-19 Dasara
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp