STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court: Create awareness about mask disposal

The bench also said the issue has a great deal of importance in a city like Bengaluru with a population of 1.30 crore.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mask, Thermal check, COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to take steps to make the common man aware about disposal of masks as per the guidelines of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).Passing the order, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said the KSPCB issued a circular on August 24 regarding the implementation of the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board about disposal of waste from the houses of Covid patients. However, the state has not created awareness in this regard, it said.

The bench also said the issue has a great deal of importance in a city like Bengaluru with a population of 1.30 crore. Therefore, the state should consider it as of utmost importance and give wide publicity for the benefit of the common man immediately, the bench said while asking the state to give training to pourakarmikas to treat this waste as biomedical waste and handle accordingly.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that oxygen suppliers were charging `20-25 per cubic meter as transportation charges over and above the price of oxygen being supplied to hospitals as the state had failed to fix transportation charges. The bench said suppliers seem to be profiteering due to non-implementation of the order passed by the Union government on the matter. The state government should fix transportation charges on or before October 24, the bench ordered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court mask disposal
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp