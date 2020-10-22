STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yeshwantpur Railway Station, Metro to be linked

Yeshwantpur Railway Station and Yeshwantpur Metro Station will soon be connected via a foot over bridge (FOB), benefiting commuters of both transit modes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Yeshwantpur Railway Station and Yeshwantpur Metro Station will soon be connected via a foot over bridge (FOB), benefiting commuters of both transit modes. On Wednesday, an agreement to provide transit integration facilities between the two was signed by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation and Bengaluru Railway Division. 

Yeshwantpur Metro Station was inaugurated on March 1, 2014, but connectivity to the railway station was not provided. Passengers had frequently complained that reaching the station was a challenge. Two key facilities will be put in place: an 82m foot over bridge that would connect the railway station’s existing FOB with the concourse area of the Metro station; a second FOB that runs 230 metres from the first FOB, and connects to the east side of the railway station. 

Other infrastructure to be created includes additional road entry to the railway station from the Northwest part of the Metro station, a BMTC bus bay at the Southwest corner abutting Tumakuru-Bengaluru Road, opening of blocked access to the railway station from Tumakuru-Bengaluru Road, an auto stand, pick up and drop points for cars, taxis and autos, multi-storeyed parking for two-wheelers, space for bicycles etc. The facilities would be in place by August 2022, the release said. 

