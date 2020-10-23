Let the feast begin

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The festive weekend is upon us and it is time for ceremonies, food and family get-togethers, but with a word of caution in this pandemic. Navratri and Durga Puja, which celebrate the victory of good over evil, are marked with song and dance, colourful decorations and elaborate feasts. Here is our round-up of restaurants whipping up an extravagant spread of Sattvik and Bengali delicacies for dine-in and takeaway.

The Ritz-Carlton Bengaluru has an ongoing Navratri special vegetarian menu at The Market with options of a Navratan Thali (`1,100+) comprising Phaldhari Kebab, Choler Dal, Kesari Bath and a Zafrani Thali (`1,100+) with Kache Kele Ki Chaat, Arbi Tarkari, Zafrani Pulao, Shingara Halwa among other dishes.Chef Dirham Haque’s gigantic Utsav Thali (`1,700+ onwards) at the Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is drawing attention for its massive offering of regional flavours from North’s succulent kebabs to South’s crunchy vadas and everything in between.

Available only on pre-order, the thali includes Pyaaz Ki Kachori, Prawn Ularthiyathu, Mutton Lonche, Ajwaini Arbi, Meen Mulagittathu, Mohan Thal and more. Chef Gagandeep Sawhney’s vrat-friendly Navratri Thali (`1,200+) at Shangri-La Hotel’s Ssaffron restaurant is packed with specials like Sabudana Vada, Flaxseed Sago Bhel, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Sabudana Khichadi and Kuttu ki Poori.

As part of the ongoing Kitchen Stories, Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar, in association with Conosh, has organised the Dugga Pujor Bhuribhoj by Raunak Kundu, available for dine-in and takeaway. Signature dishes in the Amish Thala (`995+ non-veg) include Bhetki Fish Fry, Kanchalonka Murgi and Chingri Malaikari while those in the Niramish Thaala (`795+ veg) include Chana Koraisutir Chop and Aloor Dum -- both thalis come with Bhaja Moong Dal, Mochar Ghonto, Chatni, Papad and unlimited servings of Luchis and Ghee Bhaat. The a-la-carte menu (`295+ onwards) has Kosha Mangsho, Chingrir Cutlet, Baked Mihidana and Rosogolla.

At Esplanade, owner and chef Subhankar Dhar’s Durga Puja set menu (`1,325) for dine-in and delivery brings Bengal to namma Bengaluru with Kancha Lanka Murgi, Mutton Dak Bunglow, Shorshe Chingri, Fish Orli and vegetarian delights like Phulkopi Roast, Chanar Kalia, and Tel Potol. Sweets include Roshomalai and Ice Cream Sandesh.

The Conrad Bengaluru is hosting a buffet (`1,700+ onwards) at Caraway Kitchen. Dishes include Kolkata Rolls, Biryanis, Puchkas, Chaats and desserts. At Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, the Royal Bengal Mahabhoj (`1,499 onwards) promises to teleport you to the festive lanes of Bengal. You may choose to dine at Lush in the hotel or order via Marriott on Wheels if you wish to remain home.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore’s Bengali and Navratri Fiesta (`950+ onwards) by chef Tanmoy Majumder recreates the splendour of Bengali cuisine at Spot 360 with Chingri Malai Curry, Bhaja Illish, Bhapa Chingri and Mishti Doi. On the other hand, the Navratri spread with no onion and garlic includes Kacche Kele Ki Tikki, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, Rajgira Paneer Paratha and Kuttu Atta Aur Khoya Ka Halwa.

Turn your fast into a feast at Street Storyss vegetarian restaurant with a menu (`800+) designed with health in mind. Indulge your taste-buds with Watermelon Toast, Sweet Potato Chaat, Paneer Fox Nut Makhni or Rawa Banana Cake.Chef Anand Kumar’s Shubho Pujo at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks offers a Bengali meal (`3,000+ onwards) to savour at home or the hotel. An a-la-carte menu for dine-in includes Chingri Macher Malai Curry, Dimer Chop, Katla Macher Kalia and Basonti Pulao.The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast.