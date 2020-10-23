Naveen gets bail in Bengaluru riots case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to P Naveen, who was arrested for allegedly putting up a derogatory post on Facebook that allegedly led to the riots in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits in Bengaluru on August 11. Justice BA Patil granted bail recently imposing conditions that the accused should execute a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of the like sum, not to tamper with the evidence, not leave the jurisdiction of the court without prior permission and not indulge in similar criminal activities.

On the apprehension of the prosecution that there is a threat to the life of the accused if he is released on bail which may create unrest in society, the judge said that rejecting bail on merely these grounds will affect the fundamental rights of the accused.