STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Government must make Covid vaccine free in Karnataka too: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah urged the state government to put pressure on the Union government to do so. 

Published: 24th October 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders in Karnataka slammed the BJP for making Covid vaccine an election issue in Bihar and urged the state government to ensure that free vaccine is provided to everyone in Karnataka. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah urged the state government to put pressure on the Union government to do so. 

In a series of posts on social media, he questioned Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the vaccine and said that she has made it clear that the distribution of free vaccine is dependent on the electoral outcome in Bihar. “Should the pandemic not be a concern of the Central government?” he asked. He also questioned the Prime Minister and asked, “Is this not votes over health and life, for BJP?”

Siddaramaiah added there is no general election in Karnataka at present. “Does this mean Kannadigas won’t get free vaccine? There are 25 MPs from BJP and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa can demand free vaccine for Kannadigas also. Just because there are no general elections happening in Karnataka, it doesn’t mean you neglect the state,” the Congress leader said. Calling BJP an opportunist party, he added that Kannadigas are waiting for the announcement of free vaccine by the government. 

BJP’s state unit responded to Siddaramaiah’s remarks by stating that the Congress does not understand the difference between a poll manifesto and governance. Speaking in Mysuru on Friday, BJP MLC A H Vishwanath said no political party should politicise the vaccine issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp