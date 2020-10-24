Government must make Covid vaccine free in Karnataka too: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders in Karnataka slammed the BJP for making Covid vaccine an election issue in Bihar and urged the state government to ensure that free vaccine is provided to everyone in Karnataka. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah urged the state government to put pressure on the Union government to do so.

In a series of posts on social media, he questioned Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the vaccine and said that she has made it clear that the distribution of free vaccine is dependent on the electoral outcome in Bihar. “Should the pandemic not be a concern of the Central government?” he asked. He also questioned the Prime Minister and asked, “Is this not votes over health and life, for BJP?”

Siddaramaiah added there is no general election in Karnataka at present. “Does this mean Kannadigas won’t get free vaccine? There are 25 MPs from BJP and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa can demand free vaccine for Kannadigas also. Just because there are no general elections happening in Karnataka, it doesn’t mean you neglect the state,” the Congress leader said. Calling BJP an opportunist party, he added that Kannadigas are waiting for the announcement of free vaccine by the government.

BJP’s state unit responded to Siddaramaiah’s remarks by stating that the Congress does not understand the difference between a poll manifesto and governance. Speaking in Mysuru on Friday, BJP MLC A H Vishwanath said no political party should politicise the vaccine issue.