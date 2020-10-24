STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM announces Rs 25,000 compensation for families affected by Bengaluru floods

Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said that the issuing of compensation cheques will start immediately and all those who have been affected will be given all essential supplies

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Bengaluru experienced heavy flooding and came to a standstill, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited the areas which were hit and announced that Rs 25,000 compensation will be given to those affected.

Speaking to the media, he said that the issuing of compensation cheques will start immediately and all those who have been affected will be given all essential supplies. He admitted that the situation was very bad and assured that a permanent solution will soon be found.

"Officials will have to be honest while conducting the survey and handing over the compensation. There should not be any misuse of funds. As per the information given to me, around 650-800 homes saw flood water gushing inside," the CM said.

He was accompanied by revenue minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad and Administrator Gaurav Gupta. He had visited Dattareya Layout in Hosakrehalli, which was the worst affected by the heavy rainfall Bengaluru experienced on Friday evening and night.

Corporation officials were pressed into service along with the NDRF to clear the water and rescue people. Many other parts of the city had also experienced heavy rainfall

The CM also directed the officials to ensure that all encroachments along storm water drains are cleared and stern action is taken against those encroaching on them. He assured that an eviction exercise will soon start.

"While work on improving the SWD was going on and encroachments were being cleared, this has happened. I assure that all encroachments will be cleared mercilessly and officials must ensure that such incidents do no repeat," he said.

He also directed the officials to ensure that all precautionary measures are in place as the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for the next 2-3 days.

Revenue Minister R Ashok directed the officials to construct concrete walls along the storm water drains so that water does not gush into the homes of people. He also directed the officials to ensure that all essential supplies are given to people at their door steps, till normalcy returns.

