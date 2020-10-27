STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19: Bengaluru leads the way in fitness journey in 'new normal'

Virtual fitness sessions were at an all-time high during the pandemic, with Bengalureans leading the landscape in the county, shows a recent survey.

Published: 27th October 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

A youth wearing face shield does exercises at a gym as authorities allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga centres. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Garden city, pub city, and now fitness capital... Bengaluru, according to a recent survey, leads the way when it comes to fitness and health consciousness.

A survey by Gympik to assess the impact of Covid-19 on India’s fitness behaviour, shows that the city tops the list in the virtual fitness landscape, with 58 per cent Bengalureans surveyed working out at least 3-4 times a week. Mumbai, with 46 per cent, Delhi/NCR, with 42 pre cent, take the second and third spot, respectively. 

Illustration: Tapas Ranjan

With more than 50,000 respondents from across geographies, the report tracks key wellness trends such as mental health, emerging fitness solutions, and new industry challenges.

The city’s vast population of IT professionals, who work long hours and are prone to health issues, have realised that they need to up their fitness quotient to sustain their line of work.

“Because they have travelled to the West a lot on work-related projects, their exposure to Western themes like CrossFit, long-distance running and yoga – which people are lapping up because of the way the it has propagated there – have influenced them to become fitness conscious,” says Abinav Shankar Narayan, founder, Namma CrossFit, adding that only those who liked lifting weights are eager to return to gyms as training at home does not allow people to lift and drop heavy weights.

Agrees nutrition advisor Shalini Manglani who feels that people in the “tech city” are more savvy with the virtual medium.

According to fitness consultant and personal trainer Bhaskar Prabhu, Bengaluru has fitness enthusiasts who are serious about their workouts.

“Many clients have set up a small gym in their houses so as to not skip their usual routine. This way they don’t have to worry about the safety issues involved in going to a gym,” says Prabhu.

With many living with senior family members, and not wanting to take a risk, Prabhu is not surprised that they have easily adapted to the virtual route.

“This way they feel they are keeping fit and building immunity without stepping out,” he says. 

Bengaluru is a hub for fitness seekers and experts, says Amaresh Ojha, founder-CEO, Gympik.

“Even before Covid-19, Bengaluru had the highest traction for online gym membership sales via our platform, which clearly shows Bengalureans’ inclination towards fitness and wellness,” he adds, pointing out that the average resident in the city is more than enthusiastic about trying out new things, especially when it involves technology.

“It’s this attitude which has made Bangalore top the charts in adopting virtual fitness services as well,” he says.

In a nutshell

  • Bengaluru leads in the virtual fitness landscape with 58%, followed by Mumbai with 46%, Delhi/NCR with 42% surveyed residents working out at least 3-4 times a week. 

  • While deciding to return to the gym, 90% of the members are strongly concerned about the sanitisation measures taken at the fitness centre.

  • 72% of members said they would feel more comfortable at the gym with additional sanitiser dispensers at the workout area and 85% said regular temperature checks and contactless payments. 

  • Once Covid-19 is contained, 56% of fitness consumers are expected to continue spending on digital fitness.

  • 90% of fitness enthusiasts have tried live-streaming fitness classes at least thrice during the lockdown as compared to just 26% in 2019. 

  • Demand for virtual classes for yoga (92%) and High Intensity Interval Training cardio workout (HIIT) routines like zumba (77%), aerobics (60%) and pilates (25%) was at peak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore bangalore gyms Gympik
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp