Money Talks and more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There may be some hope on the horizon with the number of Covid-19 cases coming down and the economy opening up again. So when it came to finalising a topic for the next edition of Just Speak, a platform that gives people the opportunity to discuss and debate social issues, Vasantha Vaikunth knew just what to pick.

The holistic lifestyle coach and dancer who launched this platform says, “The theme for upcoming discussion is Mind Money Management. It made sense to talk about the right mindset to adapt at this point, look at where to invest and understand how to manage money.”

The online discussion will take place on Zoom on Nov. 7. With 400-500 people participating in the previous three editions, including some from overseas, Vaikunth decided to livestream the event on Facebook as well this time.

The list of speakers includes Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education; Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Financial Services; Shankar Ram, founder and director of Greydient Learning; and special invitee Vikram Dasgupta, who is a Wall Street banker.

“We wanted to include a diverse range of speakers so that viewers can enjoy different perspectives being shared and discussed,” says Vaikunth, who believes the event can cater to people from every walk of life. “Whether you are a student, common man or corporate professional, there’s something interesting you can take away from the event. We even encourage women entrepreneurs to join in so that they can gain some insight,” she adds.

Vaikunth launched Just Speak during the initial lockdown in order to allow two-way meaningful conversations. While all sessions have been virtual so far, she does hope to start face-to-face sessions early next year. “But until that is safe to do, we will continue these online sessions. Our fifth edition, centred on fitness and nutrition, will take place just before the new year kicks in.”

For details email: vasantha@lifenliving.org