Target set for BBMP marshals to book cases

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mr BBMP Marshal, you have to book 20 cases, otherwise you will be pulled up. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, in an order signed by Manish Moudgil, secretary and zonal coordinator of south zone, stated on Monday that BBMP Marshals have to book at least 20 cases against those not wearing masks in public.

Moudgil has told Somashekhar Patil, supervisor of Marshals in South Zone, that if the target is not met, action will be taken against him under the Disaster Management Act 2005 without further notice.He has reminded the Marshals that they have to ensure that people don’t move around without wearing masks and those violating the norm should be fined Rs 250.Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa recently reduced the fine from Rs 1,000 to Rs 250 for not wearing masks in public places.