Bengaluru clinic staff suspended for issuing fake Covid certificates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : BBMP officials on Tuesday inspected a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Pobbathi Maternity Hospital, and found that the staff were providing fake Covid-19 certificates to people in exchange for money.

Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar has ordered that the staff be suspended. “The lab technician who was involved in the Covid-19 testing irregularities at Pobbathi Maternity Hospital in VV Puram is suspended, and a criminal case will be registered against the technician and ASHA worker,” Sudhakar said.

He stated that fake negative Covid-19 reports being given at Pobbathi Maternity Hospital came to his notice through some media reports, and a team of the joint commissioner and health officers was sent to the hospital for inspection.

“An FIR will be registered against the lab technician who was on contract, and the ASHA worker who was issuing negative Covid-19 reports,” he said. According to BBMP officials, the clinic was charging Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 for a negative Covid-19 certificate from people whose samples were Covid-positive.