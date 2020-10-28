Confused over mask status? BBMP clarifies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday issued a notification stating who should wear a mask, where and when. It also states who has the powers to penalise offenders.

The directions were issued based on decisions made by ward committees, committees comprising BBMP and health department officials, technical advisory committee and high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary.

MASK UP WHEN

Driving alone in a four-wheeler with window glasses rolled up/ down

Driving with a companion/ passenger

Riding a two-wheeler with/ without a pillion rider

In office, at workplace, places of worship, social gatherings like weddings, funerals, other ceremonies

At long-term care facilities like old-age home, day care, orphanage, prison

Using public transport, including buses, Metro, autos, flights, taxi, personal transport

Crowded public areas like bus stand, railway station, markets, restaurants, bars

In salons, spas, barber shops

In malls, markets, shops, business outlets

In stadiums, sports complexes, as spectators, visitors

In schools, colleges, cinema halls, amusement parks, relief camps, public toilets

what’s behind the mask rule

WHO IS IN CHARGE?

Committees will be reviewed by BBMP head office committee comprising

Naveen Raj Singh, Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru

Sarfaraz Khan, Special Commissioner, SWM, BBMP

D Randeep, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP

Col Rajbir Singh, chief marshal officer

Chief health officer, public health, BBMP

Chief engineer, SWM, BBMP

Senior police officer nominated by police commissioner

THE FINE BRIGADE

Who is authorised to penalise the public?