Confused over mask status? BBMP clarifies

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday issued a notification stating who should wear a mask, where and when. It also states who has the powers to penalise offenders.

Published: 28th October 2020 06:06 AM

By Express News Service

The directions were issued based on decisions made by ward committees, committees comprising BBMP and health department officials, technical advisory committee and high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary.

MASK UP WHEN

  • Driving alone in a four-wheeler with window glasses rolled up/ down
  • Driving with a companion/ passenger 
  • Riding a two-wheeler with/ without a pillion rider 
  • In office, at workplace, places of worship, social gatherings like weddings, funerals, other ceremonies 
  • At long-term care facilities like old-age home, day care, orphanage, prison 
  • Using public transport, including buses, Metro, autos, flights, taxi, personal transport 
  • Crowded public areas like bus stand, railway station, markets, restaurants, bars 
  • In salons, spas, barber shops 
  • In malls, markets, shops, business outlets 
  • In stadiums, sports complexes, as spectators, visitors 
  • In schools, colleges, cinema halls, amusement parks, relief camps, public toilets

what’s behind the mask rule

WHO IS IN CHARGE?

  • Committees will be reviewed by BBMP head office committee comprising 
  • Naveen Raj Singh, Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru 
  • Sarfaraz Khan, Special Commissioner, SWM, BBMP 
  • D Randeep, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP 
  • Col Rajbir Singh, chief marshal officer 
  • Chief health officer, public health, BBMP 
  • Chief engineer, SWM, BBMP 
  • Senior police officer nominated by police commissioner

THE FINE BRIGADE
Who is authorised to penalise the public?

  • Marshals and police officials 
  • Ward-level committees comprising assistant engineer, senior health inspector 
  • Divisional-level committees comprising executive, medical health officer 
  • Senior police officer can review functioning of ward-level committees 
  • Zonal committees comprising zonal commissioner, chief engineer, health officer, zonal marshal supervisor and senior police officer will review work 
