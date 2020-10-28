Confused over mask status? BBMP clarifies
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday issued a notification stating who should wear a mask, where and when. It also states who has the powers to penalise offenders.
Published: 28th October 2020 06:06 AM | Last Updated: 28th October 2020 06:06 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday issued a notification stating who should wear a mask, where and when. It also states who has the powers to penalise offenders.
The directions were issued based on decisions made by ward committees, committees comprising BBMP and health department officials, technical advisory committee and high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary.
MASK UP WHEN
- Driving alone in a four-wheeler with window glasses rolled up/ down
- Driving with a companion/ passenger
- Riding a two-wheeler with/ without a pillion rider
- In office, at workplace, places of worship, social gatherings like weddings, funerals, other ceremonies
- At long-term care facilities like old-age home, day care, orphanage, prison
- Using public transport, including buses, Metro, autos, flights, taxi, personal transport
- Crowded public areas like bus stand, railway station, markets, restaurants, bars
- In salons, spas, barber shops
- In malls, markets, shops, business outlets
- In stadiums, sports complexes, as spectators, visitors
- In schools, colleges, cinema halls, amusement parks, relief camps, public toilets
what’s behind the mask rule
WHO IS IN CHARGE?
- Committees will be reviewed by BBMP head office committee comprising
- Naveen Raj Singh, Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru
- Sarfaraz Khan, Special Commissioner, SWM, BBMP
- D Randeep, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP
- Col Rajbir Singh, chief marshal officer
- Chief health officer, public health, BBMP
- Chief engineer, SWM, BBMP
- Senior police officer nominated by police commissioner
THE FINE BRIGADE
Who is authorised to penalise the public?
- Marshals and police officials
- Ward-level committees comprising assistant engineer, senior health inspector
- Divisional-level committees comprising executive, medical health officer
- Senior police officer can review functioning of ward-level committees
- Zonal committees comprising zonal commissioner, chief engineer, health officer, zonal marshal supervisor and senior police officer will review work