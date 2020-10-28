STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Flooding of houses: 532 Bengaluru families get Rs 25,000 each

Palike officials said, “Cheques of Rs 25,000 each have been given to 300 families in Hosakerehalli, 30 in Kumaraswamy Layout and 198 families in Bommanahalli zone.

Published: 28th October 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Belagavi district bore the brunt of the flooding | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given out Rs 25,000 compensation to those affected by last week’s flooding, but it is unable to clear encroachments as the administration is divided over it. On the directive of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the civic body has given out compensation to 532 families so far.

Palike officials said, “Cheques of Rs 25,000 each have been given to 300 families in Hosakerehalli, 30 in Kumaraswamy Layout and 198 families in Bommanahalli zone. These families were identified based on a survey done last Saturday and Sunday. If one or two families have been left out, they can inform us and the damage will be assessed.” The officials said that the number of houses affected by the flooding is not 600-850, as it was assumed on Saturday.

“It is also the tendency of people to exaggerate during the time of such a tragedy. The houses damaged were assessed by the field staff and the number was arrived at,” the officials said. They were however uncertain of the encroachment clearing drive. Even though the CM and Revenue Minister R Ashok had announced a survey and clear all the encroachments on storm water drains and other drains, nothing has been cleared so far. 

“We have identified the houses and commercial establishments to be cleared, but due to High Court orders, it cannot be done. The High Court had ordered that no encroachments should be cleared during the pandemic time. But flooding has happened because of this and now the CM has ordered to clear it. So we are still debating on what needs to be done. Earlier, the chief secretary had ordered to clear encroachments but it was withdrawn because of political intervention. We are in the same fix again,” a senior BBMP official rued. 

Flood nightmare
On Friday night, heavy rain over the past week led to a stormwater drain breach, and sewage water flooded hundreds of houses damaging furniture, electrical appliances and utensils in Dattatreyanagar, Guru Dutt Nagar and Hosakerehalli in South Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru flood BBMP COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp