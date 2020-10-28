Flooding of houses: 532 Bengaluru families get Rs 25,000 each

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given out Rs 25,000 compensation to those affected by last week’s flooding, but it is unable to clear encroachments as the administration is divided over it. On the directive of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the civic body has given out compensation to 532 families so far.

Palike officials said, “Cheques of Rs 25,000 each have been given to 300 families in Hosakerehalli, 30 in Kumaraswamy Layout and 198 families in Bommanahalli zone. These families were identified based on a survey done last Saturday and Sunday. If one or two families have been left out, they can inform us and the damage will be assessed.” The officials said that the number of houses affected by the flooding is not 600-850, as it was assumed on Saturday.

“It is also the tendency of people to exaggerate during the time of such a tragedy. The houses damaged were assessed by the field staff and the number was arrived at,” the officials said. They were however uncertain of the encroachment clearing drive. Even though the CM and Revenue Minister R Ashok had announced a survey and clear all the encroachments on storm water drains and other drains, nothing has been cleared so far.

“We have identified the houses and commercial establishments to be cleared, but due to High Court orders, it cannot be done. The High Court had ordered that no encroachments should be cleared during the pandemic time. But flooding has happened because of this and now the CM has ordered to clear it. So we are still debating on what needs to be done. Earlier, the chief secretary had ordered to clear encroachments but it was withdrawn because of political intervention. We are in the same fix again,” a senior BBMP official rued.

Flood nightmare

On Friday night, heavy rain over the past week led to a stormwater drain breach, and sewage water flooded hundreds of houses damaging furniture, electrical appliances and utensils in Dattatreyanagar, Guru Dutt Nagar and Hosakerehalli in South Bengaluru.