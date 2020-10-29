STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMTC to run two more electric buses on trial

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is now expecting two more electric buses for trial run in the city.

Published: 29th October 2020 06:31 AM

BMTC

The trial run, which was scheduled to operate two weeks ago, has been delayed, as prior approval is required from the state government. (Photo | Meghana Sastry)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is now expecting two more electric buses for trial run in the city. The buses from JBM buses and Veera Vahan are expected to come in within a week or 10 days’ time. After a gap of six years, the BMTC had began trial runs last week for an electric bus in the city. The 12-metre-long AC e-bus had been provided by a Hyderabad-based company Olectra Greentech Limited. 

The trial run, which was scheduled to operate two weeks ago, has been delayed, as prior approval is required from the state government. The corporation had written to the Transport department, which in turn, had written to the state, considering this is the first electric bus trial run.

According to BMTC officials, the bus will be driven across key roads, including Mathikere, Nandini Layout, Nelamangala, Vidyaranyapura, Kadugodi, Sarjapura, Kempegowda International Airport, and Bannerghatta. The bus has a seating capacity 37 though it can be extended till 60 seats.

The trial run will be for a month wherein sand bags are used as passenger weight for the first few days. Tenders are expected to be called in the first week of November. Currently, the manufacturer is quoting Rs 89/km as compared to the existing Rs 43/km for diesel buses and Rs 69/km for AC buses. The corporation hopes to reduce the quote to a lesser price.

In addition to this, of the 1,500 BS6 engine buses, which were approved as per last year’s budget, only 643 buses will be procured by the corporation if the state’s Finance Department gives a thumbs up.

