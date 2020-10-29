STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Talking business

Move aside lit fest, here comes the Bangalore BizLitFest, which in its sixth edition will discuss branding challenges in a polarised world; the saga of billionaires Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi; and more

Published: 29th October 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

With a sense of virtual communication fatigue having set in, and work from home having enhanced workload, Paramanand feels assumptions of having a big audience because it is virtual, is foolish.

With a sense of virtual communication fatigue having set in, and work from home having enhanced workload, Paramanand feels assumptions of having a big audience because it is virtual, is foolish.

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Business book writers have very few platforms unlike fiction writers. Most literature fests in India are heavily fiction driven and in the non-fiction category, the prominence is given to politics. “Business writers get a raw deal, unless they are already superstars,” says Benedict Paramanand, co-founder and curator, Bangalore BizLitFest, ahead of the two-day event on Oct. 30 and 31. 

While Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires has been at the centre of much talk, the section – The Fugitives’ Saga – will hear the stories of businessmen through K Giriprakash, author of The Vijay Mallya Story; Pavan C Lall, author of Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi; and Tamal Bandyopadhyay, author of Sahara: The Untold Story.  

Writing on the Wall will look into how authors are influencing the climate change and sustainability discourse, where Navi Radjou, co-author of Do Better With Less – Frugal Innovation for Sustainable Growth; Meghaa Gupta, author of Unearthed – An Environmental History of Independent India; and Harini Nagendra, author of Cities and Canopies, faculty member at Azim Premji University, will comprise the panel.

Other segments include ‘Indian Start-Ups  – Adventures and Lessons from the Trenches’ and ‘Social Entrepreneurship – How to Get the Best of the Two Worlds’. Much has changed since last year’s fest, admits Paramanand, pointing out that the charm of a literature festival is listening to your favourite author in flesh and blood, easy conversations and the opportunity to make connections.

“For attendees to a business literature fest, it’s like learning from the masters. Since we use a story-telling approach, a business fest doesn’t turn out to be dreary. But virtual is a new world altogether. The biggest challenge is choosing the best virtual platform. While the popular ones are good for a simple meeting, the new-age ones offer dynamic and creative ways of engaging with the audience,” says Paramanand, who tied up with airmeet.com, a Bengaluru-based start-up. 

The other challenge they are concerned about is the uncertainty about the number who will really register and watch. With a sense of virtual communication fatigue having set in, and work from home having enhanced workload, Paramanand feels assumptions of having a big audience because it is virtual, is foolish. “We had to make sessions sharper and more interesting to attract people. Pricing is another big challenge. Since BBLF is a business litfest, we are sure of running it like a business. The free webinar culture is making our effort to raise some revenue from tickets very difficult,” he says, adding that platform costs are significant as well. For details, visit bangalorebizlitfest.com

On top 
The BBLF has announced Mihir Dalal as the choice for the 2020 BBLF CK Prahalad Best Business Book Award for his work Big Billion Startup – The Flipkart Story. The award, instituted in memory of late management guru, Prof. C K Prahalad, carries a citation and a cash prize of `1 lakh.  Dalal’s book was among the five shortlisted from 35 business books published in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Business books Bangalore BizLitFest
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp