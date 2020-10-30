STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Regional Passport Office to ask J&K police to speed up verification

This is one of the issues that the Regional Passport Office is attempting to address in the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week here.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

(Representational Image)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Natives of Jammu & Kashmir who have migrated to Karnataka are forced to wait a long time for their passports. Reason: police verification process from their home town takes a good number of months to be completed. This is one of the issues that the Regional Passport Office is attempting to address in the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week here.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bharath Kumar Kuthati, Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru,  said, “The Vigilance Awareness Week is an occasion for us to improve on our processes and functioning. We found that a fair number of passport applications of natives of Jammu & Kashmir have been pending due to non-receipt of police verification reports.

It takes anywhere between six months and even a year for the reports to reach us.” The RPO has decided to approach the J & K police to speed up the verification process, he said. “It will be done in coordination with our passport office there,” he added.

While police verification is permitted after receipt of passports in case of Tatkal applications and   reapplication of a fresh passport before the expiry of an existing one in case there is not much difference in the individual’s appearance, the same does not apply for residents of J & K as well as Nagaland.

“Passport can only be issued after a police verification report for them,” Kuthati said. On other improvements effected here, he said that only around 30 per cent of those who send in their applications in connection with complications pertaining to their passports are called for a personal interview to the Koramangala office.

“We want to minimize human interaction during the Covid times. Hence, our staffers make video calls,” he said. He said that from April to October 15 this year, 88,139 passports have been issued by the office. This is almost one-fifth of those issued in the corresponding period last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharath Kumar Kuthati Jammu kashmir Bangalore
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp