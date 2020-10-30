Grievances meet by Bengaluru passport office sees poor response

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The first online grievances meeting organised by the Regional Passport Office in Bengaluru on Thursday from 11 am to 12 noon had poor participation. A total of 10 among the 12 who registered for participation took part.

The small group expressed satisfaction at this step and wanted more such meetings to be held during the Covid period, said Regional Passport Officer Bharath Kutati. Grievances varied with those pertaining to old passports dominating.

When a new passport application is submitted, details on the expired old passport need to be furnished. One such query – What happens if the old passport details had been discarded or forgotten? An FIR needs to be filed about the missing old passport and this needs to be submitted along with the application for the new passport, the RPO said.