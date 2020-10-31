Bengaluru-based model deletes bikini pictures from Instagram after outrage

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A Bengaluru-based model deleted her pictures from Instagram, following public outrage against a photoshoot at a sacred site in Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, on Friday.

The model, Brunda Urs, was clad in a bikini for the shoot. The team conducted the photoshoot at Devaragundi falls, 2km from Thodikana temple in Sullia, which did not go down well with the locals, who believe that the spot is sacred with a Shiva temple nearby.

The model uploaded her photos on Instagram, which were noticed by some locals, who informed the Thodikana temple authorities. The locals say that during an annual festival at the temple, it is a tradition to bring theertha from Devaragundi, and conducting such shoots at a sacred place has hurt religious sentiments.

The matter was brought to the notice of temple administrative officer and Sullia tahsildar, and they are discussing taking legal action against the model and her team. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal Sullia unit have filed a complaint with the police.

Following the outrage, Brunda tendered a public apology. “...We did not know that it was a sacred place. The locals too had not informed us about it, and did not object when we were conducting the shoot... I tender an apology if I have hurt anyone’s religious sentiments,” she said in a statement to the media.