CM goes live as Koo community celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Koo App will celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava with well-known personalities from the state and other Kannadigas on Sunday. Koo is a micro-blogging platform that helps people express themselves in Kannada and other Indian languages.

Koo was launched in March 2020 in Kannada, and has become the largest Kannadiga community. Many notable personalities have since joined Koo.

Koo will host the event live at 6pm on Sunday, and will have exclusive live performances by artists, singers, actors, and speeches by politicians. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will go live and interact with the people.

Others joining the celebrations include popular Kannada comedian Gangavathi Pranesh, actor-director Jagadesh Malnad, KFI actors Neetu Shetty and Naveen Krishna, a magic show hosted by magician Kudroli Ganesh, performances by singer Katyayini Bhat and actor-dancer Roopika. The event will be hosted by Koo founder Aprameya Radhakrishna.

“As a Kannadiga, I am extremely proud of our culture and history. We have united many Kannadigas on Koo and brought some of the best and brightest Kannadigas together to create the largest and most vibrant community. I look forward to a great celebration and invite all Kannadigas to join us on Nov 1,” Aprameya said.

Koo was declared one of the winners of the AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the central government in August 2020. Many prominent personalities, including Sadhguru, DyCM Ashwath Narayan, former cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, former PM H D Deve Gowda, former CM H D Kumaraswamy, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, MPs Tejasvi Surya and Shobha Karandlaje, are on Koo.