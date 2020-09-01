Despite protests, JEE, NEET to be on schedule

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite widespread flak over social media platforms, the National Testing Agency and the State government are set to hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) for 43,894 aspirants at 33 centres in Karnataka. The examination will be held from September 1 to 6.Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education, had told The New Indian Express that arrangements similar to KCET were being made now for the JEE and NEET exams.

Students in Karnataka joined their compatriots on Monday to show their disapproval by trending hashtags.

JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27 and Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for October 8. National Eligibility Cum Entrance (UG) examination will be held on September 13, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) that is conducting the examinations.

“The Supreme Court has also, inter alia, ordered — ‘We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020.’ NTA has since released Admit Cards of JEE-Main examination. The Admit Cards of NEET (UG) 2020 will also be released shortly. We have ensured that more than 99% candidates get their first choice of Centres and Cities in both these examinations,” said NTA.As many as 8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG), respectively.