Despite protests, JEE, NEET to be on schedule

Students in Karnataka joined their compatriots on Monday to show their disapproval by trending hashtags.

Published: 01st September 2020 04:51 AM

According to data available with the National Testing Agency, over 17 lakh students have already downloaded the admit cards for JEE, NEET. (Representational Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite widespread flak over social media platforms, the National Testing Agency and the State government are set to hold the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) for 43,894 aspirants at 33 centres in Karnataka. The examination will be held from September 1 to 6.Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education, had told The New Indian Express that arrangements similar to KCET were being made now for the JEE and NEET exams.

JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27 and Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for October 8. National Eligibility Cum Entrance (UG) examination will be held on September 13, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) that is conducting the examinations.

“The Supreme Court has also, inter alia, ordered —  ‘We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020.’ NTA has since released Admit Cards of  JEE-Main examination.  The Admit Cards of  NEET  (UG)  2020  will  also  be  released shortly. We have ensured  that  more  than 99%  candidates get their first choice of Centres and Cities in both these examinations,” said NTA.As many as 8.58 lakh and  15.97 lakh candidates  have registered for JEE  (Main)  and NEET  (UG),  respectively.

