It’s all magic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Surendranath S’s new anthology of short stories, his third so far, will release on September 2. The book, he says, is a compilation of writings penned by him over the last four or five years. “Like all my other stories, these too are about fantasy and magical realism,” says Surendranath, who is the former artistic director of Ranga Shankara. The book, called Bandal Kathegalu, features 9-11 stories written in Kannada. He continues, “I’ve been writing for 20 years now and always write in that genre. There’s no reason I picked this genre, it just comes to you.”

Speaking about the need to revive Kannada literature, Surendranath says, “Kannada literature is there, it is very rich and has a 2,000 year history. I don’t have to revive it, I am part of it.” When asked about future anthologies, he says, “Currently, I am not writing any story. Can anyone work on a schedule with writing?”