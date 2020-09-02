STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Days before tenure ends, BBMP councillors indulge in mudslinging

Just  days before the term of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike councillors comes to an end, the mudslinging has begun.

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

BENGALURU: Just  days before the term of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike councillors comes to an end, the mudslinging has begun. Elections to the BBMP Council are due in a few months. The tenure of the BBMP Council ends on September 10, and in accordance with the norms of the election commission, the BBMP has started the exercise of training field staff to prepare the voters list and start door-to-door survey. However, Congress councilors have alleged that their counterparts from the BJP are pressurising the BBMP and the Urban Development Department (UDD) to divide the BBMP into five zones based on population to ease management and amend the Karnataka Municipal Act.

Leader of the opposition in the council, Abdul Wajid told The New Indian Express, “BJP is scared of elections and so they are doing everything they can, before September 10, so that the elections get deferred. They want the city to be divided into five zones, and be headed by IAS officers. They want control but no elections.”

However a senior BBMP official said amendment of KMC Act was a routine affair based on the rise in city’s population and the geographical area to be managed by the corporation. Amendment of the KMC Act needs to be done regularly but it’s now been 10 years since it has been done. Head of BJP councilors, Muneendra Kumar said that no one had asked for Bengaluru to be divided. The wards and zones are being revised based on the area and population.

“The BJP is not scared of elections. Congress came to power only when they joined hands with JDS. Even though we were in the opposition, we had won in numbers. The government is ready for elections and the work on the election process has started,” he said. He added that they had sought amendments to the KMC Act to allow extend the Mayor’s tenure of from one year to at least three years. He said amendments to the Act for better management of the city are also being worked upon, but it is being done with the consent of the government.

