On a tale spin

Calling all storytellers out there.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:50 AM

Anushka Ghose

Anushka Ghose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Calling all storytellers out there. Theatre spaces and auditoria may not be open but all the world seems to be a stage now, thanks to many digital outlets and avenues. Thespo, a popular youth theatre festival, has recently announced an open call for entries by emerging artists under the age of 25. Called Thespo Tapri, the solo storytelling initiative is on the lookout for 5-7 minute long stories that can be performed through a digital medium. Since the festival is open to everyone, the stories can be in any language and any genre. “As young emerging performers and artists, we are full of stories.

We want to be heard and we are hungry to create something new, and that’s what Thespo Tapri is all about – telling our stories and reimagining the digital medium while receiving mentorship and feedback,” says Anushka Ghose from Team Thespo. She adds, “It’s an opportunity to perform live from the comfort of our homes and reach out to people across the world”.

Performers will be selected after a round of registrations and screening by a team of panellists and will be offered training and mentorship along the way. These 5-7 minute pieces will be performed live as part of an online showcase in October. While the creators and performers have to be under 25 years, the writer and producer can be above 25. For the stories, the initiative calls for complete stories – ie no excerpts, short scenes from plays or passages from books – that make innovative use of the digital medium. 

