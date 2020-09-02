STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Rap’ped up in local flavours

India’s rap scene doesn’t have the best reputation for being gender inclusive, and that ratio is skewed further in regional rap scene.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s rap scene doesn’t have the best reputation for being gender inclusive, and that ratio is skewed further in regional rap scene. And this is where SIRI (the singer insists that her name be written in capital letters) stands out, providing a beacon of hope for future rappers like her. The Bengaluru-based musician recently released her new single, Yaaru, where she raps just as effortlessly in Kannada as she does in English. With lyrics like – When they not around, what you gonna do, yaaru nodadiddaga, helu neenu yaaru? –her message seems to be clear: Who are you really when no one is watching? 

“Friends and family think I’m doing great, I’m confident and I really know what I’m doing but that’s not the reality. People don’t know what happens away from the screen or behind the scenes,” she says of her new track, which was out last month, and was produced by Mumbai-based Aakash, who is an Emmy-award winning audio engineer and music producer. 

Her tryst with rap may have begun all the way back in 2013 but it wasn’t until three years ago that she started making music professionally. “I was good at rapping lyrics written by somebody else but when I got to know I sounded good, I started writing my own lyrics as well,” says the Bengalurean, who took a month to complete the track with Aakash. Since her journey with rap, she has come out with multiple singles, each gaining good traction and appreciation from listeners. Her song Gold saw over 1.3 lakh views on YouTube whereas My Jam, which premiered in April this year, saw over 14 lakh views. 

Besides Kannada and English, she also raps in Hindi and Telugu, but it’s the former two that she’s most comfortable with. Rapping in Kannada, though a niche, also helps her connect with local audiences on a deeper level. “When you rap in your local language, it’s for everyone. I have listeners from Mandya and Dharwad, and some from Canada too. So, rapping in Kannada helps me connect with people from 
different classes and regions as well,” she says. 

Like many other fields in India, women in rap too are far and few between. “Gender binaries and roles are thrust upon you from the time you are born. And though they seem innocuous or small, they have a big impact on your life while you are growing up,” she says. Her own parents, though not much in tune with rap, have no qualms with their daughter’s decision to pursue it. “I’ve always led an independent and rebellious life. I’m glad I didn’t listen to them, it worked out for the best.”   

While she may be an outlier in the scene, the rapper does have hope that it may not always be so. She says, “Things are changing. There are so many things, like your family, that you have to deal with before you become a rapper. But there are many female rappers doing it. Our numbers do need to increase.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp