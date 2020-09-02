STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traders face competition from weekly bazaars

Though it’s early days, Kalasipalya, KR Market vendors worry

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

After months, vendors open their shops in Bengaluru’s KR Market

After months, vendors open their shops in Bengaluru’s KR Market, on Tuesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The re-opening of two prime markets in Bengaluru — KR Market and Kalasipalya — on Tuesday did not see the usual hustle and bustle. The traders in the wholesale and retail market are worried about their future. The shopkeepers point out that since there was no business in Kalasipalya over the last five months due to the pandemic lockdown, buyers have found alternatives. The biggest competition is now the unauthorised weekly bazaars which thrive on the city outskirts. R V Gopi, president, Vegetable and Fruits Merchants Association, Kalasipalya, said: “Business was dull on the first day.

Against the normal 200 trucks, 50 arrived for unloading and loading on Tuesday. We would get customers from Mangaluru and Tamil Nadu regularly, but now they have not come. No orders have also been placed yet. Since it is the first day, it is difficult to assess the business done. Our usual customers like hotels, restaurants and large units have now shifted to weekly bazaars. This is going to hit us in the coming days.” Retailers in KR Market did not start business soon after getting permission. They spent some time cleaning their shops and checking the market condition.

G M Diwakar, president, KR Market Flower Merchants Association, said, “Opening the market now is of little to no use as the festive season is over and the next season will start only during Dasara- October 16. Also, during the lockdown, most traders opened their shops in their homes or nearby. The 148 days closed period has been a major setback as many regular buyers have diverted to other parts of the city.” KR Market traders said they had started looking for alternative occupations.

Uday Garudachar, MLA, said it was the first day and the traders should be given some time to settle down. In a few days, surprise inspections will start and anyone found violating norms, will be booked and their shop closed, he said. Thermal screeners and sanitizing customers will also be made compulsory in the coming days. Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP, Joint Commissioner, Solid waste management, said traders have been told that if any Covid case is reported and if there is any laxity, the markets will be closed again

