UVCE starts final semester exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering has commenced examinations for final-semester students and those with backlogs. A total of 240 students will appear for exams. Theory exams for semester 8 will be completed on September 8, while practicals will begin on September 12. The results are expected to be out within an hour of the last exam’s completion, an official note said. Covid guidelines are to be followed.