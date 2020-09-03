STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru

It’s to remove stigma, discrimination; hospitals will be asked to prepare audit reports: BBMP Commissioner

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To encourage people to come forward for testing and to remove the stigma and discrimination attached to Covid-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to do away with pasting of posters outside the homes of people under home quarantine or isolation. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told reporters on Wednesday that the decision was taken after the consent of Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and state government. “A government order will be issued soon. It is to remove the stigma,” he said. 

“Also, the feedback is that many do not come forward to test themselves fearing what neighbours might think. The posters are being done away with to encourage people to get themselves tested. But isolation norms will have to be followed and neighbours will be informed about the cases. All those under home quarantine and isolation, including primary contacts, have to upload their details on the Kushala portal and update the information at regular intervals with the Swastah, NGO and volunteers, who call them seeking details,” Prasad said. 

NO BARRICADES, TOO 
He said barricades, marking the 100-metre containment zone, will not be put up anymore. 
In the coming days, many Covid Care Centres (CCCs) where patient admissions are low will be closed. “Since many people are opting for home quarantine, over 50% of CCCs are vacant and some of them will be closed. The capacity at BIEC Centre too will be shrunk. Of the 5,000 beds allocated, not even 3,000 are occupied. Beds and other facilities will be distributed to hospitals and hotels, where there is a need. In future, based on the requirement, CCCs will be set up.” 

HOSPITALS TO PREPARE AUDIT REPORT
All hospitals treating coronavirus patients have to prepare audit reports and share them with the government. He said that a form has been prepared and it has to be filled by all hospitals. The audit is needed as it was found that in some hospitals, the death rate was very high, while in others it was low. “In around 20 hospitals, the death rate is higher than the stipulated average of 1%. The audit report is mandatory, especially in these hospitals. The government aims to reduce the fatality rate from the present 1.66% to less than 1%. For example, the fatality rate in St John’s Hospital is 14.8%, while in Victoria, it is 6.7%. Teams have been formed to go to hospitals to take stock of the situation and prepare a report,” he said.He said hospitals need to be involved and timely survey of patient details will help in controlling the cases and ensuring a drop in death rate. 

DISCREPANCY IN TEST RESULTS
On complaints from people that two different test reports are being given, Prasad said that directions have been issued that rapid antigen reports of those who have symptoms must not be given until RT-PCR reports come. Also, patients should be informed of negative reports. The targeted population — those with Influenza Like Illness, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, primary contacts and people with comorbidities — will be tested. The house-to-house survey will be intensified to find people with comorbidities and test them. Secondary contacts will no longer be tested as their positivity rate is very less and test kits cannot be wasted, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp